KITCHENER -- Police and fire officials in Waterloo are investigating more than a dozen suspicious fires that have happened in the city since early October.

Each of the fires is being investigated independently, but officials are now trying to determine if any of them are related.

In a news release, police called it an "emerging trend," prompting the creation of a dedicated team that combines the Waterloo Regional Police Service, Waterloo Fire Rescue Services and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.

These are the fires under investigation:

Oct. 3 at 3 a.m.: Chairs beside a dumpster near Erb Street West and Roosevelt Avenue

Oct. 10 at 1 a.m.: Residential fire near Amos Avenue and Vogel Place

Oct. 15 at 1:50 a.m.: Mattress near Regina Street and William Street East

Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.: Garage near Columbia Street West and Spruce Street

Oct. 26 at 6:50 a.m.: Detached garage near Lester Street and Hickory Street West

Oct. 27 at 2:10 p.m.: Transport trailer parked in a parking lot near Northfield Drive and Conestoga Parkway

Nov. 6 at 1:40 a.m.: Garbage bin around Columbia Street West

Nov. 7 at 6:30 a.m.: Shopping cart near Weber Street North

Nov. 8 at 3:50 a.m.: Recycling bin near Albert Street

Nov. 9 at 12:10 a.m.: Garbage bin and pile of leaves near King Street North and Columbia Street East

Nov. 28 at 6:15 a.m.: Residential fire on Columbia Street West

Nov. 28 at 8:15 a.m.: Tree covered in burlap on Fern Crescent

Dec. 10 at 2:15 a.m.: Large recycling bin near Erb Street West

Dec. 22 at 4:55 a.m.: Dumpster near Bearinger Road and Toll Gate Boulevard

Fire officials are reminding Waterloo Region residents to install and maintain smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, make sure you have a fire escape plan and to secure combustibles and flammables.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact police. Investigators are also searching for dash camera or surveillance footage of these incidents.