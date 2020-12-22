KITCHENER -- Police officers are investigating a pair of suspicious fires in Kitchener and Waterloo.

According to police, one fire was set in an apartment stairwell in the area of Heritage Drive in Kitchener. Fire officials say that fire was put out and the building was ventilated.

The other fire was set in a dumpster around Bearinger Road in Waterloo.

It's not clear whether anyone was injured or how much damage was caused by the fires.