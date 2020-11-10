Advertisement
Waterloo regional police investigating 19 suspicious fires since September
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a total of 19 suspicious fires in Waterloo over the past three months.
The Waterloo Fire Department and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are also involved in the investigation. Police say they're investigating the fires separately, but believe at least 10 of them may be related.
On Tuesday evening, police said these are the fires currently under investigation:
- Monday, Sept. 21 around 12:05 a.m.: Dumpster fire at Keats Way and Erbsville Road
- Monday, Sept. 21 around 7:40 p.m.: Camp fire in the woods at Northlake Drive and Conservation Drive
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 around 8 p.m.: Brush fire at Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 around 6:30 p.m.: Small brush fire at Gatestone Boulevard and Barrington Place
- Saturday, Oct. 3 around 3 a.m.: Dumpster fire at Erb Street West and Roosevelt Avenue
- Saturday, Oct. 10 around 1 a.m.: House fire at Amos Avenue and Vogel Place.
- Thursday, Oct. 15 around 1:50 a.m.: Mattress fire at Regina Street and William Street East
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 around 9 a.m.: Garage fire at Columbia Street West and Spruce Street
- Monday, Oct. 26 around 6:50 a.m.: Detached garage fire at Lester Street and Hickory Street West
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 around 2:10 p.m.: Parked tractor-trailer fire in parking lot at Northfield Drive and Conestogo Parkway
- Saturday, Oct. 31: Fire in a park at Royal Beech Drive and Erbsville Court
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: Pile of leaves on fire at University Avenue West and Seagram Drive
- Friday, Nov. 6 around 1:40 a.m.: Garbage bin fire at Columbia Street West
- Saturday, Nov. 7 around 6:30 a.m.: Shopping cart on fire on Weber Street North
- Sunday, Nov. 8 around 3:50 a.m.: Recycling bin on fire at Albert Street
- Monday, Nov. 9 around 12:10 a.m.: Garbage bin on fire at King Street North and Columbia Street East
- Monday, Nov. 9 around 12:25 a.m.: Pile of leaves on fire at Hazel Street
- Monday, Nov. 9 : Trees on fire at Marsland Drive
The latest fire, bringing the total to 19 since September, happened on Tuesday night in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Weber Street. The fire happened at around 3 a.m. in a recycling bin.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity should contact police immediately,
Anyone with information on any of these fires is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.