Police find $27,500 worth of cocaine in pickup truck
Cash and cocaine were allegedly found in a pickup truck pulled over by police in Port Dover. (Norfolk County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 2:29PM EDT
A pickup truck stopped by a police officer in Port Dover contained a large amount of cocaine, police say.
The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday afternoon on Richardson Drive.
According to Norfolk County OPP, cash and $27,500 worth of cocaine were seized by police. The truck was also seized.
A 37-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.