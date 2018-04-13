

CTV Kitchener





A pickup truck stopped by a police officer in Port Dover contained a large amount of cocaine, police say.

The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday afternoon on Richardson Drive.

According to Norfolk County OPP, cash and $27,500 worth of cocaine were seized by police. The truck was also seized.

A 37-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.