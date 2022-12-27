Police continue to search for suspects after police officer shot near Hagersville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a male and female after a shooting left an officer seriously injured in Haldimand County.

According to OPP, officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Indian Line at Concession Road 14 near Hagersville.

Police said that upon arrival, officers were met with gunfire and an officer was shot. The officer suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

A male and female suspect fled the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation unfolds. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the Haldimand County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#OPP officer shot after responding to a call for a vehicle in the ditch at Indian Line and Consession 14 of Walpole. #OPP continuing to investigate. Further details to follow. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/hgm6HyToMs — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 27, 2022

At 5:43 p.m. OPP sent out an emergency alert asking residents in the area to remain in shelter as the suspects are believed to be armed.

The alert showed a picture and description of a 25-year-old man named Randall McKenzie. He is described as an Indigenous man, 6'2" tall, 154 lbs with an olive skin complexion. McKenzie is also described to have black hair and hazel eyes.

The alert also released a photo of a woman but did not provide a description of her.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a 2021 black Chevrolet pickup with an Ontario license plate.