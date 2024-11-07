KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating after firearm was stolen from vehicle in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a firearm was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Kitchener.

    Police got a call around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday that, during the overnight hours, a firearm and ammunition were stolen from a locked vehicle in the area of Yellow Birch Drive and Hoddle Crescent.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.

