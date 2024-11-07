Local food bank extends hours for donation drop-offs
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region will be expanding its donation drop-off hours.
It’s a decision they say will help make it easier for community members to contribute.
Starting Nov. 9, drop-off hours will now include the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday evenings until 8 p.m., in addition to the regular Monday to Friday hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We know people want to support our work, but finding time during the work week can be tough,” said Kim Wilhelm, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, in a media release. “These extended hours make it easier for the community to donate food and help us continue providing critical assistance to families and individuals facing food insecurity.”
According to The Food Bank, one in eight households in Waterloo Region rely on food hampers and donations.
Donations can be dropped off at The Food Bank’s location at 50 Alpine Crt. in Kitchener, using the yellow customer service door. Contributions are also accepted year-round at local grocery stores and emergency service stations.
This month’s most-needed items include canned vegetables, tomato sauce and hearty soups or stews.
For more information, community members can visit thefoodbank.ca or call 519-743-5576 during drop-off hours.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Canadian arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing child sex abuse content
A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.