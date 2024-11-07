Local food bank extends hours for donation drop-offs

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region will be expanding its donation drop-off hours.

It’s a decision they say will help make it easier for community members to contribute.

Starting Nov. 9, drop-off hours will now include the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday evenings until 8 p.m., in addition to the regular Monday to Friday hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We know people want to support our work, but finding time during the work week can be tough,” said Kim Wilhelm, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, in a media release. “These extended hours make it easier for the community to donate food and help us continue providing critical assistance to families and individuals facing food insecurity.”

According to The Food Bank, one in eight households in Waterloo Region rely on food hampers and donations.

Donations can be dropped off at The Food Bank’s location at 50 Alpine Crt. in Kitchener, using the yellow customer service door. Contributions are also accepted year-round at local grocery stores and emergency service stations.

This month’s most-needed items include canned vegetables, tomato sauce and hearty soups or stews.

For more information, community members can visit thefoodbank.ca or call 519-743-5576 during drop-off hours.