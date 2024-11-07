Police charge wanted woman following assault, robbery at Kitchener store
Waterloo Regional Police have laid robbery charges after an assault at a Kitchener store.
It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police were called to a business in the area of Victoria Street North and Highway 85 after a woman allegedly attempted to leave the store with merchandise without paying.
According to police, when she was confronted, the suspect assaulted one of the employees.
No injuries were reported.
Police were able to locate the woman in the area of Victoria Street North and Dunham Avenue.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants for three counts of assault, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to appear in court.
A 20-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with robbery with theft.
