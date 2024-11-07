Otis and Ophelia pack it in for the winter at home in Elora

KITCHENER
    As temperatures drop and winter approaches, a beloved pair of swans from Kitchener are being welcomed into their seasonal home in Elora.

    These feathered favourites, who have captured the hearts of residents and visitors alike, will spend the chilly months safe and comfortable in a specially prepared winter shelter.

    Each year, the swans leave their usual home to take refuge in a swan sanctuary. Their winter accommodations include a cozy indoor area with food and clean water, giving the birds a safe haven until they can return to their spring habitat.

    The City of Kitchener announced the swans’ departure on social media Thursday, writing: “Otis and Ophelia, our beloved Victoria Park swans, have officially swapped the city for a cozy winter home in Elora!”

