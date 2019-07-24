

Regional police say they think they’re getting close to catching a serial predator.

Investigators have released new photos and videos of a suspect who was in the area of Brybeck Crescent before and after the time of a sexual assault on a young girl earlier this month.

"I was sitting here on my porch and all of the sudden I see ambulances, police cars and everything showing up," remembers Leoanna, a neighbor who lives nearby.

The new video shows a man, now considered a suspect, running down nearby Karn Street shortly after the sexual assault happened. The man in that video was shirtless and appears to be wearing sunglasses.

Police say another video shows him in a vehicle in a parking on Brybeck about an hour before the assault.

"Our investigative team has been working tirelessly, around the clock," Insp. Mark Crowell told the media at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Since that assault, officials have used DNA to link it to two others that happened in 2013 and 2017 in Waterloo and Kitchener.

The 2013 incident was on Barrie Place in Waterloo. The assault in 2017 was on Patricia Avenue.

All three of the assaults happened in the stairwell of apartment buildings. All three involved girls under six.

"He’s got a pattern and hopefully they can figure out his pattern before he strikes again," says one neighbour.

Police say they’re not ruling out the possibility that there may be other victims.

The suspect is described as a white man, between five-foot-10 and six-foot-one with a medium build.

He reportedly drove away from the scene in a newer grey Honda Civic LX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.