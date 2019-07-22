

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have released several images in the hopes of identifying potential witnesses in a sexual assault investigation.

Police say they would like to speak with three people seen walking or driving on Karn Street in Kitchener on July 6 at about 8:15 p.m.

It’s part of their investigation into three separate alleged sexual assaults against young girls.

The first two alleged incidents happened on Barrie Place in Waterloo in 2013 and on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener in 2017. Police say those victims were aged six and four, respectively.

The most recent alleged assault occurred on July 6 on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener against a four-year-old girl.

Police say all three victims were sexually assaulted in apartment building stairwells.

According to regional police, DNA evidence has linked the most recent assault to the two other alleged incidents.

Police say they are looking to identify and speak with the people in the images as potential witnesses.