A sexual assault on a Kitchener girl earlier this month has been linked to two other unsolved incidents in the region.

Police say that DNA evidence has linked the most recent assault, which was of a four-year-old girl on Brybeck Crescent, to two others that have happened between 2013 and 2017.

The others happened on Patricia Avenue in 2017 and on Barrie Place in 2013. Those victims were aged six and four, respectively.

All three victims were sexually assaulted in apartment building stairwells.

“It is believed there may be other victims and police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward,” police say in a press release.

Police say that they believe the person is familiar with the areas that the incidents happened and say they believe he is a resident of the region.

The suspect, seen in a composite article above, is described as male, white, approximately five feet 10 inches to six feet tall with a medium build.

They are also looking to speak to a person of interest who was seen in surveillance video in the area around the time of the incident on Brybeck Crescent.

Police have not called that person a suspect.