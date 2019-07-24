

CTV Kitchener





Police have released photos and video of a suspect in a serial predator investigation.

On Wednesday, officials held a press conference announcing that they had video of a suspect running on Karn Street in Kitchener on the day of a reported sexual assault on Brybeck Crescent that left a four-year-old girl in hospital.

Karn runs parallel to Brybeck for most of its length.

The video reportedly shows the suspect in that assault running away from the area around the time that it happened.

Insp. Mark Crowell says that the man then fled in a newer grey four-door Honda Civic LX.

The same male suspect was also captured on video in a parking lot on Brybeck Crescent about an hour before the incident took place.

It's believed that he is responsible for at least two other sexual assaults on young girls. Police made the connection after DNA reportedly linked the three.

The other two happened in 2013 and 2017 on Barrie Place in Waterloo and Patricia Avenue, respectively.

All three happened in stairwells of apartment buildings.

"Our investigation and our outreach with the community continues. It’s possible that there may be other victims or witnesses who have not yet been identified and we’re encouraging anyone with any information to please come forward and contact police," Crowell said at the press conference.

Anyone who may recognize this man or who may have seen the car that he left in is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

On Monday, police had asked to speak to a number of potential witnesses who were seen on surveillance in the area at the time of the Brybeck Crescent assault.

Crowell says that they were able to speak to a number of those witnesses.