Police arrest youth near Kitchener high school, gun located
A male youth is now in police custody after officers were called to a Kitchener high school for a weapons investigation.
St. Mary’s High School was initially placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution while Waterloo regional police were in the area.
They said the youth was arrested off school property.
Police also recovered a gun.
They said no physical injuries were reported and there is no ongoing safety concerns.
More to come.
