KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police arrest youth near Kitchener high school, gun located

    Waterloo regional police at St. Mary's High School in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at St. Mary's High School in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A male youth is now in police custody after officers were called to a Kitchener high school for a weapons investigation.

    St. Mary’s High School was initially placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution while Waterloo regional police were in the area.

    They said the youth was arrested off school property.

    Police also recovered a gun.

    They said no physical injuries were reported and there is no ongoing safety concerns.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer, she said Friday. Though her planned abdominal surgery was initially thought to have been a non-cancerous condition, tests following the operation revealed that cancer had been present.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News