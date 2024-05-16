Teen seriously injured after edged weapon assault in Cambridge: WRPS

A teenager has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.

Officers were called to the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a physical altercation outside of an establishment.

Police say a suspect took out a knife and assaulted another person with it.

A 17-year-old was taken to an out-of-region hospital for their injuries.

An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the two knew each other.