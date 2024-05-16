KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating assault in Pinebrook Park area of Waterloo

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after a victim said they were approached by an unknown man and assaulted.

    Police said the alleged assault took place around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Pinebrook Park and Northlake Drive in Waterloo.

    The suspect is described as a 5’10” white man with a medium build.

    The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News