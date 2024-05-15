Kitchener introduces new 'continuous sidewalk'
The City of Kitchener is taking a step forward with a new approach to sidewalks.
The city unveiled it’s new 'continuous sidewalk' at the intersection of Highland Road East and Winslow Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
“This continuous sidewalk design is the first in Kitchener and one of the first that we’ve seen in Ontario. It’s described as an emerging practice. It hasn’t become something that’s widespread here in Ontario yet, but the benefits for pedestrian safety are so promising that we wanted to try it here,” Active Transportation and Development Manager Darren Kropf explained.
A continuous sidewalk differs from a typical sidewalk in that it does not dip down to meet the driveable road surface. Instead, the sidewalk continues on at one, uninterrupted height. Drivers turning onto the street will need to drive up a slight gradient.
“When people are driving they go up and over the pedestrian space and that provides a traffic calming element that slows speeds and increases safety for everyone,” Kropf said.
The road also features tactile plates to help signify the crossing to anyone who is visually impaired.
Highland Road East was chosen for the new kind of sidewalk because it was already under construction.
“What’s really beautiful about Highland Road is it really created for us an opportunity to make something for everyone. Before we had narrow sidewalks, you had really wide asphalt, it was really a road that was designed just to move traffic quickly. Now, we can still carry the same amount of traffic, but we can do it at a slower, safer speed, there are wider sidewalks, there are cycle tracks, and there’s better access to public transit.”
Kropf said Kitchener residents may see similar sidewalks installed in the future as the city adheres to it’s Complete Streets policy.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections
Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cell phone ticket for using his points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
'The Fly' has become notorious in France after a brazen escape. What's his criminal history?
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy that left two guards dead.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
A barge slammed into a bridge pillar in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a smaller and separate island that is home to a university, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Latest updates on the biggest wildfires burning in Canada
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
OPINION If you think you can’t focus for long, you’re right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.