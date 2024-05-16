Guelph business fined $50,000 after worker injured by saw blade

The Ministry of Labour has fined a Guelph business $50,000 after an employee was critically injured while making cabinet drawers.

According to a news release from the ministry, BND Woodworking Inc. failed to ensure equipment, materials, and protective devices provided by the employer were maintained in good condition.

The release said a blade cover on a general tilting arbor saw was raised and damaged on March 2. They said a portion of the cover had previously broken off. The right saw blade cover had also been raised.

The ministry said a worker guided cabinet material through the saw blade with one hand, and then used their other hand to retrieve it. Their hand was then injured by the blade.

A ministry investigation revealed the employer had been waiting for replacement parts since June 2022, but there was no documentation that the parts were ever actually ordered.