    • Female hurt after brick thrown through window of social service agency in Guelph

    A stock image of broken glass on the ground. (Pexels/David Geib) A stock image of broken glass on the ground. (Pexels/David Geib)
    A Guelph man has been charged after police say he threw a brick through the window of a social service agency near the downtown area.

    Officers were called to the agency just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

    They say a 19-year-old man had been asked to leave following a physical altercation. Once he was outside, police say he threw a brick through a large window.

    A female sitting near the window was hit by the brick and the shattered glass left minor cuts on both her legs.

    The man has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

