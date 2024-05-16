Female hurt after brick thrown through window of social service agency in Guelph

A Guelph man has been charged after police say he threw a brick through the window of a social service agency near the downtown area.

Officers were called to the agency just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say a 19-year-old man had been asked to leave following a physical altercation. Once he was outside, police say he threw a brick through a large window.

A female sitting near the window was hit by the brick and the shattered glass left minor cuts on both her legs.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.