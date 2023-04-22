Plea issued to Guelph landlords to help fire victims

Wellington County is issuing an urgent plea to Guelph landlords to find homes for victims of a fire.

On March 13 around 1 a.m., flames broke out at a downtown building on Wyndham Street.

Police say a woman was illegally living in the basement and was later charged with arson.

The county is now asking landlords to help the 34 residents still looking for a place to live.

Anyone with one, two, or three bedroom units available to rent are asked to contact housing services.