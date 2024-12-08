Wet week ahead with rain and snow in southern Ontario's forecast

KITCHENER
    You’ll want to bundle up and bring along an umbrella when heading out the door this week.

    According to Environment Canada, southern Ontario will get rain, snow, or a mix of both over the next five days.

    Sunday’s forecast for Waterloo Region shows a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle during the day, with temperatures reaching a high of plus 5 Celsius and an overnight low of minus 1 Celsius.

    On Monday, expect periods of rain beginning early in the morning and a high of plus 4 Celsius during the day. Overnight, temperatures could drop to minus 1 Celsius and there’s a 40 per cent chance of drizzle.

    Tuesday’s forecast shows a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day, with a high of plus 5 Celsius. Then, into the overnight, a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers with a low of minus 1 Celsius.

    Things will get a little more interesting starting on Wednesday.

    The forecast for Waterloo Region shows a 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls, with a high of plus 5 Celsius during the day and minus 9 Celsius at night.

    On Thursday, that 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls continues. The daytime high will be minus 10 Celsius and, overnight, a low of minus 11 Celsius and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

    Areas immediately east of Lake Huron, meanwhile, could get more than 50 centimetres of snow between Wednesday and Thursday.

    Friday’s forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6 Celsius.

