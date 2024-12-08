KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two 16-year-olds charged with Brantford stabbing

    Two Brantford teens are accused of a stabbing that sent the victim to hospital with serious injuries.

    The altercation on Market Street South was reported to police at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

    When officers arrived, they found a male with multiple stab wounds.

    Police said he was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

    The knife was also found by officers.

    A 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were arrested at the scene of the stabbing.

    Police said both were charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or has security video of the area, to contact Det. Jet Khagura of the Major Crimes Unit at 519-756-7050, ext. 2919. Anonymous tips can also be made to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

