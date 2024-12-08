Police looking for missing 16-year-old

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Kayden is described as 5’7”, 100 lbs. and has light brown hair. The teen was last seen wearing black pants, a light grey sweater with the word ‘McLaren’ on it, a grey winter coat and running shoes.

No other details have been shared at this time.

Anyone who has seen Kayden, or has information that can help officers, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.