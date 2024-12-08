KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for missing 16-year-old

    A photo of Kayden shared by Waterloo Regional Police. A photo of Kayden shared by Waterloo Regional Police.
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

    Kayden is described as 5’7”, 100 lbs. and has light brown hair. The teen was last seen wearing black pants, a light grey sweater with the word ‘McLaren’ on it, a grey winter coat and running shoes.

    No other details have been shared at this time.

    Anyone who has seen Kayden, or has information that can help officers, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News