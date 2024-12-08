Corporate pros trade in ties for tape at 'Battle for the Belt' boxing match

A boxing coach in Waterloo Region is bringing a new kind of fight to the ring, in a bold move to prove that grit exists beyond the boardroom.

"Battle for the Belt", hosted by The Whip Boxing & Fitness and sanctioned by Boxing Ontario, is a one-of-a-kind event pitting corporate professionals against one another in a championship showdown.

"Never in a million years [did I think] I'd be here," admitted business owner Troy Phillips.

Professionals in law, finance and tech traded in their suits for sweatbands on Sunday to box for the belt at St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo.

"What I've practiced, in the last 12 weeks, has allowed me to be here today and to [then] have it all come together finally in three, two-minute rounds,” said participant and radio host Dean Clarke.

Contenders have all undergone rigorous training under the watchful eye of Fitzroy "Fitz the Whip" Vanderpool, one of Canada's most decorated professional champions with six title belts.

"They love the training," Vanderpool said. "It's helped change their life, their lifestyle. The training has been great."

For many of the participants, it’s not only their first time throwing punches in a ring but competing in front of a live audience.

"It's everything that you would ever think of that you don't see behind the scenes," explained Clarke. "We've trained for three days a week for the last 12 weeks. And [with] the sweat every single night that we we're done, I could ring my shirt out."

For Phillips, it was an opportunity to experience an authentic and adrenaline-packed professional match.

"In my younger days, [I was a] bad child, a street fighter. Boxing is a totally different kind of game," he explained.

Clarke said it was an opportunity he couldn't turn down.

"I just turned 53 [years old] back in November, and I've always had that mentality that I never want to ask 'what if?' So when Fitz asked me to do this, I jumped at the chance," Clarke said.

It’s not just about personal glory. Proceeds from "Battle for the Belt" will support the WHIPYIT for Youth program, adding an extra layer of purpose to every punch.

"We've sent over 75 kids to a three-week summer camp over the past 12 years," explained Vanderpool

While only one will win the belt, all the contenders have proven their worth.

"This is it. This is what we came here for. And to represent ourselves under the Fitz banner is a glory in itself," Clarke said.