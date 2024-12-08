Collision between transport truck and bus in Elmira

Several passengers were taken to hospital after a late night crash between a bus and transport truck in Elmira.

Waterloo Regional Police said the driver of the truck lost control on Listowel Road, due to the heavy snow, at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

It then collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Another vehicle was also struck.

Police said several passengers had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Listowel Road was closed for several hours, between Steffler Road and Floradale Road, while emergency crews were on scene.

Police described road conditions at the time of the crash as poor.