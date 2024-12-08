Missing Brantford woman hasn’t been seen since Nov. 26

Brantford Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 45-year-old woman.

Leslie is described as 5’4”, approximately 155 lbs., with a medium build, “dark” complexion and brown eyes.

She was last seen mid-day on Nov. 26, near Market Street and Nelson Street, wearing a black coat with fur trim, a white sweater, grey jogging pants and “sheepskin”-style boots.

Police are hoping the public can help them find Leslie.

Tips can been called in to the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.