KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing Brantford woman hasn’t been seen since Nov. 26

    An undated photo of Leslie, provided by Brantford Police. An undated photo of Leslie, provided by Brantford Police.
    Brantford Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 45-year-old woman.

    Leslie is described as 5’4”, approximately 155 lbs., with a medium build, “dark” complexion and brown eyes.

    She was last seen mid-day on Nov. 26, near Market Street and Nelson Street, wearing a black coat with fur trim, a white sweater, grey jogging pants and “sheepskin”-style boots.

    Police are hoping the public can help them find Leslie.

    Tips can been called in to the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

