KITCHENER -- Police have released more details about enforcement on St. Patrick's Day that took place amid COVID-19 concerns in Waterloo Region.

Crowds did not show up on Ezra Avenue this year and police say activity in the surrounding student areas was also minimal.

A pandemic, a state of emergency, and weeks of pleading from officials appeared to have contributed to an empty street on the day of the annual unsanctioned party.

Officers who had been brought in to help from Peel Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police were sent home early when it became clear the street party wasn't happening.

Police say they spent about $160,000 this year planning and policing Ezra Avenue, that's about half of what was spent last year.

In 2019 approximately 33,000 students attended the unsanctioned street party, the highest in its history.

57 charges were laid throughout the region this year, most of those under the highway traffic act.

Three people were also arrested, one for public intoxication and two for outstanding warrants.