A pre-hearing was held at Waterloo City Hall Thursday ahead of an appeal to the Ontario Municipal Board.

The Waterloo West Community Association is appealing a zoning change for 510 Erbsville Road

The property is currently owned by the Muslim Association of Canada, which wants to build a mosque on the site.

City council unanimously approved changing the zoning from agricultural to institutional back in June.

Residents are appealing the bylaw citing concerns about increased traffic and noise and decreasing property values in the area.