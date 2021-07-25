KITCHENER -- Rural roads have been closed off as investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash in Brantford, Ont.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Golf and Powerline Roads.

“The pilot has been transported to the hospital with serious, however non-life threatening injuries,” said Daniel Ferlatte, an investigator with the Transportation Safety Board.

Only the pilot was in the helicopter at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Investigators say the chopper was applying a pesticide fungicide to a nearby field when it crashed and came down in the front lawn of the Grand Valley Christian Centre.

“It hit some hydro wire, and they hit the hydro wires and they crashed a few feet after,” said Ferlatte.

According to Ferlatte, the crash caused some power outages in the area, but that has since been restored to everywhere except the christian centre.

Investigators say there are no witnesses of the crash.

Although it's believed the helicopter hit the powerline before it came down, investigators plan to interview the pilot when it’s possible to find out if it was any mechanical issues that caused the crash.

Roadways in the area of Golf Road and Power Line Roads have been closed in both directions.