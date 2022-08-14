Pickup truck thefts, roundabout crash, hole-in-one: Top stories of the week

Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology. Police said sometime overnight between Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, three separate addresses in south Kitchener had parked vehicles stolen. All three incidents involved the theft of a Dodge Ram Pickup.

According to police, the vehicles were all newer model, high-end vehicles with keyless entry and push button start technology.

James Chandler had his truck stolen from his driveway on Bechtel Drive, after only getting it seven months ago.

“I woke up in the morning, made a coffee, looked out the window and went 'where's my truck? It's gone,"' Chandler said.

Using relay technology, police say a suspect or suspects can detect a key fob signal from inside a house and transfer it outside in order to unlock, start and steal the vehicle.

Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout safety following collision in Kitchener

Ask people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.

Josh Hart, who lives in the area, had more than a close call; he says he was hit by a car while crossing several years ago.

“I was walking across very early in the morning. The driver wasn’t paying attention,” Hart says, adding he also missed seeing the car because of its dark colour.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old male pedestrian was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the roundabout. Waterloo regional police described his injuries as serious but non-life threatening.

Jeff Casello, a professor of transportation planning and engineering at the University of Waterloo, says it does seem that drivers and pedestrians in the region are generally safe in roundabouts, notwithstanding Tuesday’s crash. However, Casello points out there is an information gap.

“We don’t get data on near misses, so we don’t know how often there are potential conflicts that we don’t know about.”

Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop

A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year. According to the agreed statement of facts, while there was a lot of yelling and swearing during the event, Trudeau did not have any direct interactions with the protestors, and they left when he did.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer reviewing media reports the next day saw a sign with an image of Justin Trudeau being led to a noose. The person holding it was later identified as Thomas Dyer who was arrested on Sept. 10, 2021.

Crowds of protesters await Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Cambridge, Ont. (Glen McGregor/CTV News) (Aug. 29, 2021)

Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one

On Monday, Jonathan Bosman hit a shot that sent him running to the hole to retrieve, what is now, a souvenir.

“We were on the 14th hole, I took out an eight iron and shot it into the wind, and I said, ‘Well, that that was a good golf shot, but it’s no hole in one,’” said Bosman. “It bounced in the hole, and I looked at him and said, ‘I think I just won a truck. I just won a truck.”’

Bosman sunk the ball after clearing 170 yards. He adds that winning the truck came at the perfect time. Bosman said the other night he was looking at vehicles to replace his 11-year-old truck.

Jonathan Bosman won a vehicle after a hole in one. (Submitted)

'Don't know if I can trust promoters anymore': Ever After ticket purchasers await information

A Kitchener woman who purchased tickets in 2019 to the Ever After Music Festival that was cancelled last week is seeking legal advice for her and others that did the same.

“I’m not stopping. I'm still going to proceed and hopefully get the 10,000 ticket holders what they deserve,” Moon Newhook said.

Newhook has been waiting for answers from the Festival organizers since the event was cancelled. She purchased three VIP tickets in 2019 and was told to hold onto them as they would roll into 2022. She was told on Friday that she will be given options within a week.