Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision

A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.

Police said the driver of a white pickup was travelling west on Erb Street West and struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street.

The driver of the pickup, a 33-year-old Kitchener male did not sustain any injuries.

Earlier in the day, Ornge air ambulance told CTV News they airlifted a teen struck by a vehicle to a Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries following the crash.

Waterloo region police have since said the pedestrian was a 21-year-old man who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated but has since reopened.

Those who live nearby and use this round a bout's crosswalks say they're not surprised by this incident.

"I feel that the cars go through really fast, and many of them don't stop as I've seen," said Eliska bilek, a resident who lives nearby. "Cause when I'm waiting at the crosswalk, at least five cars pass before someone will stop."