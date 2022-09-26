Pickup driver with 9 people in bed of truck handed impaired charges
Guelph police have handed out impaired driving charges to someone who had nine people riding in the bed of their pickup truck.
Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 when they saw a pickup truck driving erratically in a parking lot on Stone Road West.
Police say there were nine people riding in the bed of the truck when it drove over a concrete median.
The driver was pulled over and allegedly had a strong odour of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet.
He was arrested and taken back to the police station where it was confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system, according to police.
A 20-year-old Shelburne man has been charged with impaired driving, stunt driving, novice driver having alcohol in his system, and driving with open cannabis available.
His driver's licence was suspended for 45 days and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
