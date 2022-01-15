Pharmacists concerned about safety after multiple armed robberies in Waterloo Region

WATERLOO -

Safety is a concern at three local pharmacies, as police investigate a string of armed robberies in the Region.

Waterloo regional police said the three thefts happened within 90 minutes of each other on Friday night.

The pharmacies are located along Union Street East in Waterloo, Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener, and Activa Avenue in Kitchener.

Police said they are looking for two suspects, both described as Black men with thin builds who were armed with knives at the time of the robberies.

The news has pharmacists at other locations speaking out and sharing their concerns.

The Pharmacy Manager of the Fairway Lackner Pharmacy-Pharmasave, Gurinder Brar, told CTV News that the well-being of his staff is constantly on his mind.

"They make me feel worried about my safety and my staff’s safety. Especially as people are getting more anxious due to COVID situations," Brar said. "You feel very scared. You don’t want to work by yourself in the evening hours. So you want to have somebody around you."

Belmont Drugs Pharmacy is down the road from where one of the robberies took place on Friday. Manager, Michael Abdelsayed said a thief is not often looking for any money, but is instead trying to satisfy a substance abuse issue.

"Just something that weighs heavy on us, because we’re safe guarding our products, and it’s kind of a reality that’s always an issue with us," Abdelsayed said.

Brar believes more support for those struggling with addictions would help lessen the amount of robberies.

"That is the route cause of the problem, so we need to go behind the scenes rather than just symptoms," Brar said.

"This particular story is concerning because it’s every 90 minutes. It looks like it was planned," Abdelsayed said.

According to the Ontario Pharmacists Association, robberies are becoming more common. It regularly reviews several safety measures at pharmacies.

"Even when we design pharmacies we think about things like visibility, location, ensuring that our entrances are as secure as possible, and that the staff know what to do in case someone comes in," Jen Belcher, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Member Relations for the Ontario Pharmacists Association said.

Pharmacy managers say advancements in security alarms and cameras seem to help deter thieves, but also admit that robberies continue to be a problem for pharmacies in Waterloo Region.