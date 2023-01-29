Person posing as rideshare driver allegedly sexually assaults passenger

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an individual posing as a rideshare driver.

According to OPP, on Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m., a person was waiting for their rideshare at an establishment on Woodlawn Road West, Guelph, when the suspect identified himself as their rideshare driver.

“The victim left with the driver and was sexually assaulted,” OPP said in a news release.

Officials are looking to identify an individual described as an East Indian man who is around 30 to 40 years old with short hair and spiked bangs. He has some facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark-coloured shirt.

The car is described as a black, four-door sedan, possibly an older model Honda Civic.

The vehicle did not have a fare meter and did not appear to have a typical rideshare navigation system, OPP said.

“The suspect reported that he frequented the Guelph and Centre Wellington areas,” OPP said.

Police are also asking the public for assistance in acquiring any surveillance footage from Aberdeen Street, Riley Crescent or Milburn Boulevard that had captured images of the suspects or suspect's vehicle near the time of the incident.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.