KITCHENER -- It's been one year since a temporary consumption and treatment services site opened in downtown Kitchener, offering a safe space for people to use controlled substances.

A permanent site will take its place next week. The interim site on Duke Street will be operating until the new one opens on Wednesday.

The new site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials said they're also expanding the services that could save lives.

Public health officials said the number of suspected overdose deaths so far this year is up from the last two years.

"It is devastating that 68 people have lost their lives," said Grace Bermingham, manager of harm reduction with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

Bermingham said those deaths could be the result of the stigma around drug use.

"That shame will mean people will hide their drug use and are using alone and are putting them at higher risk for overdose," she said.

The new site is two floors instead of one and is fully accessible. The number of booths to consume will increase from two to five.

"As well as an assessment room which will be able to be used for things like mental health support and counselling," Bermingham said.

Since the temporary site opened last October, Waterloo regional police have responded to 22 incidents. Chief Bryan Larkin said the number is reasonable.

"In fact, we would suggest it is low, because there's professional medical and public health staff on-site who are managing the complexity of the issues and are the best to manage the issues," Larkin said.

Staff at the site include security and a supervisor, along with two registered nurses, a social support worker and two peer workers on all shifts.

Staff said they're there to help.

"Could be a health issue, wound care, vein care, anything that person is telling us they need," said Violet Umanetz, director of harm reduction and overdose prevention and site supervisor.

Umanetz added it's more than a place to use drugs safely, calling it an accepting, positive environment.

"To continue building relationship and trust and to make sure people feel safe within the space," Umanetz said.

The permanent CTS site will be funded primarily by the province. The Ministry of Health will provide $1.5 million in annual operating costs, along with a one-time $1 million grant for construction and equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in fewer people using the temporary site. Before the pandemic, officials said they were seeing around 950 people a month. However, that number dropped down to less than half of that through the summer months.