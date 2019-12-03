KITCHENER -- Kitchener’s new interim consumption and treatment services site saw 699 visits in the month of November.

That’s according to data shared on Tuesday at a Region of Waterloo Council meeting.

Karen Quigley-Hobbs, the region's director of infectious diseases, sexual health and harm reduction, said there were 15 overdoses last month and a significant number of people who experienced very heavy nods of sleepiness. Naloxone was administered in six cases.

“While a number of visits are from repeat clients, the site continues to see new people every day”, said Quigley-Hobbs.

Quigley-Hobbs noted the site was busiest between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. with many repeat clients who are also getting referrals to other services and primary health care.

She also said there have been no security incidents related to drug users who have come to the site.

However, she noted, there have been a small number of incidents related to people who come to the site with significant mental health concerns.

The site located at 150 Duke Street opened in October and is the first CTS site in the region.

Quigley-Hobbs also noted that no overdoses have been responded to at Kitchener City Hall during the operating hours of CTS.

She noted that there have been many referrals to other health and social services and to primary care.

User reaction has been positive, she added.

“There continues to be much gratitude expressed by clients; people are thankful for being supervised while using, for being revived after overdose and for being supported and feeling welcomed accepted as they are”, Quigley-Hobbs added.

She noted that staff have had many conversations with clients, saying it’s opened the door to discussions about ways to stay safer and to access other services they made need.

