

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Kitchener's interim consumption and treatment services site has opened and it's officially received the province's backing.

The Ontario government announced Tuesday that it had approved and funded the new CTS site.

"Ontario remains committed to working with communities to establish a network of programs and services in areas with the greatest need to save lives and connect Ontarians with life-saving treatment and rehabilitation services," Minister of Health Christine Elliott says in a news release.

The funding comes on the heels of $730,000 committed to the project by the region to get the site up and running. It's not clear how much money the province has committed.

Kitchener's site at 150 Duke St. W. is one of 16 approved sites across Ontario.

It's open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. Training for staff at the interim site began the week of Oct. 7.

The news release says that CTS sites are part of the province's plan to create a mental health and addictions system focused on people.

The CTS facility will give people a safe place to use drugs while being monitored by health officials, with the goal being to reduce overdose deaths.

As of August this year, it’s estimated that 46 people have died in Waterloo Region from overdoses.