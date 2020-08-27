KITCHENER -- After an active Thursday across Southwestern Ontario with severe thunderstorm watches, warnings and tornado warnings in place in the afternoon, the risk of active weather continues to close out the work-week and start the weekend.

The next system is set to bring periods of rain and the risk of thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday before conditions clear.

An area of low pressure will tap into remnant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico associated with what was Hurricane Laura.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements ahead of the rainy weather from Kitchener-Waterloo to Niagara including Hamilton, as thunderstorms have the potential to produce local amounts of 30 to 50 mm of rain.

Environment Canada says in the statement that there is still much uncertainty regarding exact locations of heavy rain and rainfall amounts.

Conditions gradually clear out Saturday and sunshine is set to return Sunday, although temperatures will be in the low 20s with overnight values in the upper single digits.