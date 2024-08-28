KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian seriously injured in Kitchener crash

    Waterloo Regional Police Service officers and a police vehicle are seen after a crash on Fairway Road North on August 27, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
    A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the intersection of King Street East and Fairway Road North on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

    They said the pedestrian was transported to hospital outside the region.

    The northbound lanes of King Street East were closed for around two hours during the investigation.

    Anyone who has more information, or who has footage of the crash, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

