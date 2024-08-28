Pedestrian seriously injured in Kitchener crash

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the intersection of King Street East and Fairway Road North on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

They said the pedestrian was transported to hospital outside the region.

The northbound lanes of King Street East were closed for around two hours during the investigation.

Anyone who has more information, or who has footage of the crash, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.