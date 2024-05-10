KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No injuries reported in LRT collision

    Emergency responders at the scene of a collision on King Street West in Kitchener on May 10, 2024. Emergency responders at the scene of a collision on King Street West in Kitchener on May 10, 2024.
    Light rail transit service has resumed after a vehicle struck an ION train in Kitchener.

    A passerby reported the collision, at King Street West and Mount Hope Street, to Waterloo regional police just after noon on Friday.

    Train trips were temporarily suspended between Waterloo Public Square and Grand River Hospital Station, though shuttle buses were brought in to take passengers between Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener.

    Police said no injuries were reported.

    There's no word on any possible charges at this time.

