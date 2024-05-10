No injuries reported in LRT collision

Light rail transit service has resumed after a vehicle struck an ION train in Kitchener.

A passerby reported the collision, at King Street West and Mount Hope Street, to Waterloo regional police just after noon on Friday.

Train trips were temporarily suspended between Waterloo Public Square and Grand River Hospital Station, though shuttle buses were brought in to take passengers between Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener.

Police said no injuries were reported.

There's no word on any possible charges at this time.