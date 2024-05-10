City of Cambridge car crashes into convenience store
A car, belonging to the City of Cambridge, smashed through the front of a convenience store on Friday.
The vehicle drove through the entrance of the Cambridge Mini-Mart, near the Hespeler Road and Langs Drive intersection, around 11:45 a.m.
Waterloo regional police are looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash.
“We are aware of a collision that took place today involving a city vehicle and employee and are working with officials to work through the course of events of this accident,” the city said in an email to CTV News. “We are grateful and relieved that there were no injuries to anyone, that the building can be quickly repaired, and that our staff person will receive the support they need following this unfortunate event.”
