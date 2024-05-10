KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'I wasn’t sure if it was real': Kitchener man celebrates $1M lotto win

    Dale Dallier is now a millionaire. (Submitted/OLG) Dale Dallier is now a millionaire. (Submitted/OLG)
    Share

    After playing lotto occasionally for a decade, Dale Dallier from Kitchener is now a millionaire.

    Dale, a skilled trades worker, won the $1 million Maxmillions Lotto Max prize from the April 9 draw.

    “I saw the ‘big winner’ screen and I wasn't sure it was real. I couldn't tell if it said $1,000 or $1 million. I had to scan it again and again to make sure it was true,” Dale said when he picked up his prize.

    Dale said he shared the big news with his family who were in disbelief.

    “It hasn't fully sunk in yet,” he admitted.

    Dale plans to invest his money and treat his parents with his winnings.

    "I want to pay off my mom's mortgage and find a way to treat my dad. I'll also treat myself to some new furniture and maybe a car. I'm excited for what the future holds," Dale said.

    The winning ticket was purchased at the Zehrs store on Weber Street in Kitchener.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

    Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News