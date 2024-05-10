'I wasn’t sure if it was real': Kitchener man celebrates $1M lotto win

After playing lotto occasionally for a decade, Dale Dallier from Kitchener is now a millionaire.

Dale, a skilled trades worker, won the $1 million Maxmillions Lotto Max prize from the April 9 draw.

“I saw the ‘big winner’ screen and I wasn't sure it was real. I couldn't tell if it said $1,000 or $1 million. I had to scan it again and again to make sure it was true,” Dale said when he picked up his prize.

Dale said he shared the big news with his family who were in disbelief.

“It hasn't fully sunk in yet,” he admitted.

Dale plans to invest his money and treat his parents with his winnings.

"I want to pay off my mom's mortgage and find a way to treat my dad. I'll also treat myself to some new furniture and maybe a car. I'm excited for what the future holds," Dale said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Zehrs store on Weber Street in Kitchener.