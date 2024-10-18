Partially smoked-joint and synthetic urine discovered during truck inspection in Guelph

KITCHENER
    A truck driver from Sarnia is facing multiple charges after he was stopped in Guelph for an inspection.

    Guelph Police officers were conducting commercial motor vehicle inspections near Woodlawn Road West and Elmira Road North when they stopped the driver of a 2019 Kenworth.

    The officer said they immediately noticed the smell of cannabis and there was a haze inside the truck’s cab. The officer also said they found loose ground cannabis and rolling papers in the truck as well as a partially-smoked joint in the cupholder.

    The driver was unable to provide any documentation to police and he seemed confused.

    The trucker was arrested for impaired driving. During the arrest, officers found a pouch of synthetic urine in his pants.

    A 58-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, having cannabis readily available in a vehicle and several Highway Traffic Act offences. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his truck was impounded for seven days.

    The employer was able to send another driver to pick up the trailer he had been hailing.

