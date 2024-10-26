Police investigating after Guelph home invasion

Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.

Guelph Police said the residence, near Dominion Drive and Hall Avenue, was broken into between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

According to police, a group of people carrying firearms invaded the home and stole a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking homeowners living on the streets of Hall Avenue, Dominion Drive, Duck Lane, Ray Crescent and Goodwin Drive for any video camera footage that they have from Oct. 26, between 12:01 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Biser at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.