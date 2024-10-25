Fire at Waterloo waste management site

Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.

Waterloo Fire told CTV News that the fire began when cardboard caught on fire and spread to other flammable materials.

Crews were on scene from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

At one point, an aerial truck was used.

A nearby resident said he was driving near Conrad Place when he saw heavy smoke and stopped to take photos.

He claimed the smoke was from a fire at the Waterloo hauling and transfer station, operated by the company ‘Waste Management’.

Employees of the waste management facility were on-site at the time but no one was hurt.

Waterloo regional police said the incident was handled by fire and they did not attend.