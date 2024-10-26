KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Halton man arrested for drug-related charges in Cambridge

    Magic mushrooms
    Share

    A man from Halton Region was arrested after police completed a search warrant in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police said that on Oct. 24 the Direct Action Response Team (DART) completed a search warrant at a business on King Street East and Waterloo Street.

    Investigators seized a large amount of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, in different forms and Canadian money.

    A 38-year-old man is being charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News