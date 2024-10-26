Halton man arrested for drug-related charges in Cambridge

A man from Halton Region was arrested after police completed a search warrant in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police said that on Oct. 24 the Direct Action Response Team (DART) completed a search warrant at a business on King Street East and Waterloo Street.

Investigators seized a large amount of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, in different forms and Canadian money.

A 38-year-old man is being charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.