Paranormal Cirque brings eerie entertainment to Cambridge

A circus has descended upon Cambridge, offering thrills, chills, and jaw-dropping performances for those brave enough to enter its eerie big top.

The Paranormal Cirque, a unique fusion of circus arts, horror and the supernatural, is in town for a limited run, captivating audiences with its darkly entertaining spectacle.

“I think Paranormal Cirque is everything you normally think of when you think of a circus,” said general manager and contortionist for the show, Ben Holland. “We have, you know, the acrobats, crazy stunts and such. But it's this scary, spooky, horror, Halloween-themed twist. I would say it's the circus for the people who want Halloween all year round.”

Temporarily located at Cambridge Centre in the parking lot where the Sears used to be, the Paranormal Cirque has transformed a traditional circus tent into a haunting experience that feels more like a haunted house than a big top.

“It's actually the first of its kind over here on this side of the pond in North America,” Holland told CTV News. “The idea originated from Italy. That's where the owners are from. He brought it over here and opened it up to the United States back in 2018. This is the very first time that we’re up here in Canada. We’re trying to expand boundaries.”

The show is designed for thrill-seekers and fans of the macabre, blending high-flying acrobatics, intricate juggling and contortionist acts with a horror-themed twist.

“I think it's kind of an experience for the whole body, for the whole senses, you know, because it's something really happening a couple meters in front of your face. Somebody's really doing something insane, something that really, maybe the human body shouldn't even be doing, something that's really pushing the limits of what you're physically able to do,” Holland explained.

Holland has been performing in circuses for the past nine years and first started dabbling in the art of contortionism when he was just eight years old.

“It's just something that I guess is what you would say I was made to do. If you told me back when I was in high school you're going to grow up and you're going to be a circus person that goes around and tours around and breaks your bones out of place and freaks people out, I would say that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. But here we are.”

Holland said he was inspired to get into contortionism after he saw a man perform the act on television. From then on, Holland was determined to do the same.

“I just saw that and I said, ‘that's the coolest thing’. I wanted to try it and then I guess I just never stopped trying.”

According to Holland, Paranormal Cirque is not your typical family-friendly circus—it’s geared toward older teens and adults, with mature themes and startling moments that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The performers are dressed in elaborate and often unsettling costumes. The show has around 40 performers ranging from stunt drivers, to acrobatics, and spooky-themed acts.

Paranormal Cirque has been touring across the country - one of their most recent stops being in Ottawa. The Cambridge stop is the latest on their tour.

“If anybody wants to buy tickets in advance, I would recommend they do that because we have been sold out these last couple days,” he said.

The Paranormal Cirque will be in Cambridge until Sept. 8, with nightly performances.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Paranormal Cirque website.

Due to the nature of the show, anyone under the age of 17 is required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. No one under age 13 is admitted.