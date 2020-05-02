KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ottawa Street North and Dreger Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The motorcycle reportedly left the road and hit a hydro pole.

The rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital and later pronounced dead.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision, according to officials.

On Saturday, Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services confirmed that paramedic Steven Rabak passed away after a motorcycle crash in Kitchener.

We are shocked by the sudden death of one of our Paramedics, as the result of an off duty MVC last night. He was a caring and skilled professional, but more importantly a great friend, brother and son. Thank you to all who fought for him. Please reach out and help one another. pic.twitter.com/8gzN0NlIsn — Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services (@ROWParamedics) May 2, 2020

"Steven was a three-year veteran of Region of Waterloo Paramdeic Services and was also employed as a firefighter with Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services," said Cheif Stephen VanValkenburg in a statement. "We share our sense of loss and grief with them."

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of FF. Steve Rabak. Deepest of condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/LWO14ZGvGo — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) May 2, 2020

On Saturday, flowers and a note from Missisauga Fire were at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

With reporting from Zayn Jinah.