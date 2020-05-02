KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ottawa Street North and Dreger Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The motorcycle reportedly left the road and hit a hydro pole.

The rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital and later pronounced dead.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision, according to officials.

On Saturday, Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services confirmed that paramedic Steven Rabak passed away after a motorcycle crash in Kitchener.

"Steven was a three-year veteran of Region of Waterloo Paramdeic Services and was also employed as a firefighter with Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services," said Cheif Stephen VanValkenburg in a statement. "We share our sense of loss and grief with them."

On Saturday, flowers and a note from Missisauga Fire were at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

With reporting from Zayn Jinah.