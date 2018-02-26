

A thief or thieves left behind a mess when they stole something normally used to clean messes up, police say.

Several cases of paper towels were reported stolen last week in a break-in at a grocery store in Burford, west of Brantford.

The paper towels were stolen from what police describe as a “rear storage area” of the store.

Brant County OPP say the value of the paper towels and the damage done to the business during the break-in tops $100.

They want to hear from anyone who might be able to assist their investigators.