Paper towels stolen in break-in at supermarket
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 12:24PM EST
A thief or thieves left behind a mess when they stole something normally used to clean messes up, police say.
Several cases of paper towels were reported stolen last week in a break-in at a grocery store in Burford, west of Brantford.
The paper towels were stolen from what police describe as a “rear storage area” of the store.
Brant County OPP say the value of the paper towels and the damage done to the business during the break-in tops $100.
They want to hear from anyone who might be able to assist their investigators.