Pan-African flag raised at Kitchener City Hall for first time

KITCHENER -

The Pan-African flag was raised at Kitchener City Hall for the first time on Monday morning, to remember and honour the victims of the transatlantic slave trade.

Aug. 23 marks Sankofa Day, which is the international day for the remembrance of the slave trade and its abolition. The date also celebrates Black history, culture and achievements.

“Challenge everyone to make a choice that not only are you personally not going to allow racism to exist in your own life, but you address it head on in the lives of those that you love,” said Dewitt lee III, co-founder of Emancipation Month Canada.

Members of Emancipation Month Canada organized the event with assistance from city councillor Debbie Chapman. Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic also attended Monday’s ceremony.

“It’s important to know the colours of the flag, the red, black and green, what they stand for,” said Emancipation Month Canada ambassador Fitz 'The Whip' Vanderpool.

The Pan-African Flag, also known as the Black Liberation flag, is a tri-coloured flag made up of red, black and green. The group says the red represents the blood shed by the African people, the black represents the African people themselves and the green stands for the abundant wealth of Mother Africa.

“It’s great to know history and brought back and refreshed in the minds of many,” added Vanderpool.

The flag willfly at city hall for the remainder of the month of August, which marks emancipation month.